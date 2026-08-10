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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio Plus vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSYamaha
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.7 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025]
STD
₹1.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1325 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg141 kg
Width
730 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,97,923
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,69,550
RTO
015,024
Insurance
013,349
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6644,254
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

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