In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.31 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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