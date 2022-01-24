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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio Plus vs FZS 25

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Fzs 25
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSYamaha
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-40 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-249 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1360 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg154 kg
Width
730 mm820 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric BikesSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah12 V, 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,39,300
RTO
011,674
Insurance
010,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,546

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