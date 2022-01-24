In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|40 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|249 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
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