In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less