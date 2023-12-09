Saved Articles

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
013,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,603

