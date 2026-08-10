In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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