In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149.5 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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