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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio Plus vs SXL 150

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Sxl 150
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSVespa
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
STD
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Length
2020 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1290 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg115 kg
Width
730 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,50,554
RTO
012,044
Insurance
04,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,587

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