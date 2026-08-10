In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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