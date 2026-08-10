In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Lx 125
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 93,470
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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