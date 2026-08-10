In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Elegante 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Elegante 150
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.36 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-