NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at 95,219 (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 67 kmpl.