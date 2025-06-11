In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] in 3 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] mileage is around 37 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Apache RTR 200 4V [2018-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Apache rtr 200 4v [2018-2025]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|37 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|197.75 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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