In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.