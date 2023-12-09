In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm & 22.2 Nm @ 7300 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less