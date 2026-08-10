In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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