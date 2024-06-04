In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Buzz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Buzz
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|165 km/charge
|90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.