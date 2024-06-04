HT Auto
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Smak
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSSeeka
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 99,911
Range165 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm-
Kerb Weight
100 kg-
Width
730 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes5.5 Inch, TFT
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,97899,911
RTO
00
Insurance
04,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6642,238

