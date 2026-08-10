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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Hunter 350
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge-
Mileage-36.2 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-349 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg181 kg
Width
730 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,37,640
RTO
011,541
Insurance
010,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,429

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