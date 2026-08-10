In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|36.2 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|349 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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