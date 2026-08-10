In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 [2019-2023] engine makes power & torque 19.1 bhp @ 5250 rpm PS & 28 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Royal Enfield offers the Bullet 350 [2019-2023] in 6 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Bullet 350 [2019-2023] mileage is around 38.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Bullet 350 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|38.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-