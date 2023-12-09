NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm.
On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively.
NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl.