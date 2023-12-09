In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Royal Enfield Bullet 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price starts at 1.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Bullet 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge. The Bullet 350 mileage is around 37 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less