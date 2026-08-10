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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio Plus vs RV400

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio plus Rv400
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.24 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range165 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity72 V-
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
NDS ECO Lio Plus
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus
Lio Plus STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Length
2020 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
100 kg108 kg
Width
730 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
190 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
165 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
165 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
225 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 2X21 Ah-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9781,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,23,9781,39,950
RTO
00
Insurance
05,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6643,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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