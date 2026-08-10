In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
NDS ECO Lio Plus vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio plus
|Rv400
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|165 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes