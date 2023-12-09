In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of NDS ECO Lio Plus up to 165 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less