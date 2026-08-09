In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Fz-fi v3
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 1.08 Lakhs
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49.30 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|149 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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