In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Vespa Urban Club 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Urban Club 125 Price starts at Rs. 91,259 (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Urban Club 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.6 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Urban Club 125 in 1 colour. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Urban Club 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Urban Club 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Urban club 125
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 91,259
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-