In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Notte125
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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