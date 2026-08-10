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HomeCompare BikesNDS ECO Lio vs Notte125

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio vs Vespa Notte125

In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Notte125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio Notte125
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSVespa
Price₹ 88,166₹ 0.93 Lakhs
Range83 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity72 V-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Notte125
Vespa Notte125
BS6
₹93,144*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Length
2020 mm
Wheelbase
1460 mm
Kerb Weight
90 kg
Width
730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12Front :-90/100 - 10, Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
83 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
72 V 21 Ah12 V/5 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Lithium IonMaintenance Free
EMI
1,895NaN

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