In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Raider
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-