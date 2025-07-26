In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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