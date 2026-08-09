In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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