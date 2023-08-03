In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at 73,340 (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less