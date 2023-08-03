Saved Articles

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio vs TVS Jupiter

In 2023 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter
TVS Jupiter
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
83 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,16685,313
Ex-Showroom Price
88,16673,340
RTO
05,867
Insurance
06,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8951,833

