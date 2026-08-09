In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 17.55 PS PS & 14.73 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 41 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Apache RTR 160 4V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 1.19 Lakhs
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|41 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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