In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio up to 83 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|83 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.