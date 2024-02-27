HT Auto
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio up to 83 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.
NDS ECO Lio vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nds eco lio Dost
BrandNDS ECO MOTORSTrinity Motors
Price₹ 88,166₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range83 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
83 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/90-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
2020 mm-
Wheelbase
1460 mm-
Kerb Weight
90 kg-
Width
730 mm-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
EBS
Yes-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
72 V 21 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,1661,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
88,1661,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8952,301

