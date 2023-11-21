Saved Articles

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio vs Suzuki Intruder

In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Suzuki Intruder choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of

NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Intruder
Suzuki Intruder
BS6
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
83 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,1661,48,990
Ex-Showroom Price
88,1661,26,500
RTO
013,626
Insurance
08,664
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8953,202

