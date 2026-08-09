In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-