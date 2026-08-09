In 2026 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). NDS ECO Lio engine makes power and torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
NDS ECO Lio vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nds eco lio
|Access 125
|Brand
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 88,166
|₹ 77,684
|Range
|83 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|72 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-