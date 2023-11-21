Saved Articles

NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

NDS ECO Lio
NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio
Lio STD
₹88,166*
*Ex-showroom price
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Torque
152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge-
Motor Power
1600 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
83 km/charge-
Range (Sport Mode)
83 km/charge-
Range (Eco Mode)
125 km/charge-
Max Speed
55 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,1661,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
88,1661,29,999
RTO
00
Insurance
04,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8952,892

