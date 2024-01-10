In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on In 2024 NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of NDS ECO Lio up to 83 km/charge and the Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less