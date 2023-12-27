In 2023 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less