In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Street Triple Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X-cape
|Street triple
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 10.86 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|19.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|765 cc
|Power
|60.8 PS PS
|120-130 PS PS