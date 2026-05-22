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Moto Morini X-Cape vs Triumph Street Triple

In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Street Triple choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Triple Price starts at Rs. 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Street Triple engine makes power & torque 120-130 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Street Triple in 4 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Street Triple mileage is around 19.2 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Street Triple Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X-cape Street triple
BrandMoto MoriniTriumph
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 10.86 Lakhs
Mileage23.92 kmpl19.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc765 cc
Power60.8 PS PS120-130 PS PS

Filters
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Triple
Triumph Street Triple
R Silver Ice
₹10.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Morini X-Cape Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L15 L
Length
2200 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1402 mm
Height
1390 mm1047 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg189 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm826 mm
Width
900 mm792 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
175 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm120 PS @ 11500 rpm
Stroke
60 mm53.4 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm80 Nm @ 9500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
649 cc765 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound AdjustmentShowa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks - Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel
Rear Suspension
KYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound AdjustmentShowa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTTFT
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,08,12512,08,090
Ex-Showroom Price
6,30,00010,86,300
RTO
50,40086,904
Insurance
27,72534,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,22025,966

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