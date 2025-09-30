In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X-cape
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|60.8 PS PS
|65 PS PS