In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X-cape
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|60.8 PS PS
|100 PS PS