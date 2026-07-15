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HomeCompare BikesX-Cape vs Speed Twin [2021-2024]

Moto Morini X-Cape vs Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]

In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X-cape Speed twin [2021-2024]
BrandMoto MoriniTriumph
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 9.46 Lakhs
Mileage23.92 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power60.8 PS PS100 PS PS

Filters
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024]
Speed Twin STD
₹10.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Moto Morini X-Cape Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Left Side View
Front Right View
Right Side View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L
Length
2200 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Height
1390 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
900 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
175 kmph-
Max Power
60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm112 Nm @ 4250rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Inline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound AdjustmentØ 43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Rear Suspension
KYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound AdjustmentTwin RSUs with adjustable preload, 120mm rear wheel travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road,Sports
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,08,12512,32,962
Ex-Showroom Price
6,30,00011,09,000
RTO
50,40088,720
Insurance
27,72535,242
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,22026,501

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Latest Car & Bike News

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The only difference between the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X is of the type of wheels.
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