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HomeCompare BikesX-Cape vs Bonneville Bobber

Moto Morini X-Cape vs Triumph Bonneville Bobber

In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X-cape Bonneville bobber
BrandMoto MoriniTriumph
Price₹ 6.3 Lakhs₹ 12.88 Lakhs
Mileage23.92 kmpl22.22 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power60.8 PS PS78 PS PS

Filters
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
X
₹6.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
STD
₹12.88 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Moto Morini X-Cape Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18 L12 L
Length
2200 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1480 mm1500 mm
Height
1390 mm1055 mm
Kerb Weight
235 kg251 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm700 mm
Width
900 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19, Rear :-150/70-17Front :-MT 90-B16 Rear :-150/80-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
175 kmph150 kmph
Max Power
60.83 PS @ 8250 rpm78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline 2 Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, 8 Valve, DOHCLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Marzocchi Inverted Forks With Pre Load, Compression And Rebound Adjustment47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Rear Suspension
KYB Monoshock With Pre Load And Rebound AdjustmentMono-shock RSU with linkage
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
7 Inch, TFTYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,08,12514,28,544
Ex-Showroom Price
6,30,00012,87,500
RTO
50,4001,03,000
Insurance
27,72538,044
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
15,22030,704

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