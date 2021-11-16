In 2026 Moto Morini X-Cape or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
X-Cape vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X-cape
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|23.92 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|60.8 PS PS
|78 PS PS