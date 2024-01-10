In 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Moto Morini X-Cape or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini X-Cape Price starts at Rs 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs 8.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X-Cape engine makes power and torque 60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the X-Cape in 1 colour. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The X-Cape mileage is around 23.92 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less