In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.