Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesSEIEMMEZZO vs R3

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO vs Yamaha R3

In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R3
Yamaha R3
STD
₹4.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
60 mm44.1 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc321 cc
Engine Type
Inline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valvesliquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm68 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,72,7714,64,900
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,0004,64,900
RTO
55,1200
Insurance
28,6510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,6099,992

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
    15 Dec 2023
    Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
    16 Dec 2023
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
    Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
    14 Dec 2023
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
     