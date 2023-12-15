In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Yamaha MT-03 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-03 Price starts at Rs 4.6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm.
On the other hand, MT-03 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively.
Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour.
The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl.
The MT-03 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl.
