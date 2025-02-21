In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Scrambler 900 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Scrambler 900 Price starts at Rs. 10.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler 900 engine makes power & torque 65 PS PS & 80 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Scrambler 900 in 1 colour. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Scrambler 900 mileage is around 23.2 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Scrambler 900 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seiemmezzo
|Scrambler 900
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 10.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|23.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|55.7 PS PS
|65 PS PS