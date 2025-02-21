In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Speed Twin [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 9.46 Lakhs (last recorded price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Speed Twin [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 100 PS PS & 112 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Speed Twin [2021-2024] in 3 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Speed Twin [2021-2024] mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Speed Twin [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seiemmezzo
|Speed twin [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 9.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|55.7 PS PS
|100 PS PS