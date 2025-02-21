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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Seiemmezzo Bonneville t120
BrandMoto MoriniTriumph
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage22 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power55.7 PS PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Suspension View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.5 L14.5 L
Length
2150 mm2170 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm-
Wheelbase
1440 mm1450 mm
Height
1120 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
795mm790 mm
Width
820 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-18, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm255 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
175 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
60 mm80 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Inline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, DOHC, 8 ValvesLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
83 mm97.6 mm
Front Suspension
43 mm Adjustable KYB Inverted Forks41mm cartridge forks
Rear Suspension
Adjustable Monoshock With 118 mm TravelTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Brembo Braking System, Backlit Handlebar ControlsSystem - Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection, Exhaust - Chromed 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin chrome silencers, Swingarm - Twin sided fabrication, Rake - 25.5, Trail - 105.2 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT Intelligent MeterLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,89013,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,00011,85,000
RTO
34,32094,800
Insurance
24,57036,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,48628,291

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series price cut comes shortly after the manufacturer reduced pricing for its X-Cape 650 range.
2025 Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 motorbikes are getting a 2 lakh discount. Check details
21 Feb 2025
The T120 Bonneville gets a more powerful 1200 cc engine as compared to 900 cc unit that T100 Bonneville gets.
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The Moto Morini X-Cape 650, Seiemmezzo 650s, and the Benelli 502C do not get a price hike
Moto Morini X-Cape, Seiemmezzo, & Benelli 502C prices unchanged despite GST hike
30 Sept 2025
The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 series have a received a second price cut this year, making the bikes even more accessible
Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed by 91,000, ahead of GST hike
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