In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seiemmezzo
|Bonneville t120
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 11.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|21.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|55.7 PS PS
|80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS