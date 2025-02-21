In 2026 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Triumph Bonneville Bobber choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville Bobber Price starts at Rs. 12.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power and torque 55.7 PS PS & 54 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville Bobber engine makes power & torque 78 PS PS & 106 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Bonneville Bobber in 3 colours. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. The Bonneville Bobber mileage is around 22.22 kmpl.
SEIEMMEZZO vs Bonneville Bobber Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Seiemmezzo
|Bonneville bobber
|Brand
|Moto Morini
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 12.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|22 kmpl
|22.22 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|649 cc
|1200 cc
|Power
|55.7 PS PS
|78 PS PS