Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO vs Moto Morini X-Cape

In 2023 Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO or Moto Morini X-Cape choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SEIEMMEZZO
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO
Retro Street Matte Grey
₹6.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X-Cape
Moto Morini X-Cape
Smoky Anthracite
₹7.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm60.8 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
60 mm60 mm
Max Torque
54 Nm @ 7000 rpm54 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
649 cc649 cc
Engine Type
Inline Twin-cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-valvesInline Twin Cylinder Liquid Cooled Engine, 4-stroke, DOHC, 8-Values
Clutch
Wet Multidisc, SlidingWet Multidisc, Sliding
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
83 mm83 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
7,72,7718,06,737
Ex-Showroom Price
6,89,0007,20,000
RTO
55,12057,600
Insurance
28,65129,137
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
16,60917,339

