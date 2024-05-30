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Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Triumph Tiger 850 Sport

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Tiger 850 Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price starts at Rs. 11.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 850 Sport engine makes power & torque 85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 850 Sport in 2 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 850 Sport mileage is around 19.0 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Tiger 850 Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Tiger 850 sport
BrandMoto GuzziTriumph
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 11.95 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc888 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS85 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 850 Sport
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport
STD
₹11.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
Front Break View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20 L
Saddle Height
828 mm810-830 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm255 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
165 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm85 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
77 mm61.9 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm82 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
853 cc888 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm78.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frameTubular steel frame, bolt on sub frame
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preloadMarzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload adjustment
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadMarzocchi 45mm upside down forks
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain,Road
Seat Type
Single-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Display
Yes5" TFT screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42213,35,010
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00011,95,000
RTO
1,35,20095,600
Insurance
46,22232,460
Accessories Charges
011,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00028,694

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