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Moto Guzzi V85 TT vs Triumph Tiger 1200

In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS V85 tt Tiger 1200
BrandMoto GuzziTriumph
Price₹ 15.4 Lakhs₹ 19.39 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity853 cc1160 cc
Power76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS150 PS PS

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V85 TT
Moto Guzzi V85 TT
STD
₹15.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
Tiger 1200 GT Pro
₹19.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Moto Guzzi V85 TT Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L20 L
Saddle Height
828 mm850 - 870 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80-19 Rear :-150/70-17Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-150/70R18
Rear Brake Diameter
260 mm282 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
165 kmph220 kmph
Max Power
76 PS @ 7500 rpm150 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
77 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
82 Nm @ 5000 rpm130 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveShaft Drive
Displacement
853 cc1160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Transversal 90 V-twin, two valves per cylinder (titanium intake)Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
23
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
84 mm90.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
High strength steel tubular frame-
Rear Suspension
Swingarm Twin-sided with lateral mono shock absorber, adjustable extension and spring preload200mm wheel travel Showa semi-active damping monoshock, with automatic electronic preload adjustment and New Active Preload Reduction feature. Depending on the combined weight of rider, pillion and lu
Front Suspension
Upside-down hydraulic tlescopic fork 41mm, with adjustable extension and spring preloadShowa 49mm, semi-active damping USD forks. 200mm travel
Features
Riding Modes
YesRain, Road, Sport, Off-Road and Rider
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,21,42221,42,377
Ex-Showroom Price
15,40,00019,38,990
RTO
1,35,2001,55,119
Insurance
46,22248,268
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
37,00046,048

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