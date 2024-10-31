In 2026 Moto Guzzi V85 TT or Triumph Tiger 1200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Moto Guzzi V85 TT Price starts at Rs. 15.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Tiger 1200 Price starts at Rs. 19.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). V85 TT engine makes power and torque 76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 82 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Tiger 1200 engine makes power & torque 150 PS PS & 130 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Tiger 1200 in 3 colours. The V85 TT mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Tiger 1200 mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
V85 TT vs Tiger 1200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|V85 tt
|Tiger 1200
|Brand
|Moto Guzzi
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.4 Lakhs
|₹ 19.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20.4 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|853 cc
|1160 cc
|Power
|76 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|150 PS PS